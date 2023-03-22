BAMBERG -- Linda Kaye Welch Boykin, 73, widow of Alex Stephen Boykin Sr., died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home.

Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late William Doyle Welch and Corinne Elizabeth Wheeler Welch. Mrs. Boykin was a member of First Baptist Church in Bamberg.

Surviving are two daughters, Carla Brown Thomason (Dur) of Longs, SC, and Annie Brown of Sumter; a sister, Brenda Welch Carroll (Terry) of Gray, TN; three grandchildren, Ezra McLeod, Dutch and Gage Boykin; a stepson, Alex Boykin Jr. (Ann) of Bamberg; a sister-in-law, Millie Jones Welch; and a number of nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Welch.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 122 Society Street, Bamberg, SC 29003, or to a charity of one's choice.

