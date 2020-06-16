Linda Kay Roberts -- Neeses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEESES -- Linda Kay Roberts, 64, of Neeses, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Mrs. Roberts was born in Orangeburg County, the daughter of Emanuel Williams and Vera Davis Carter.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Ray Roberts of the home; two daughters, Rose Williams and Sherry Williams; four grandchildren, Brianna Williams, Arilyn Williams, Kyler Williams and Londyn Williams; four brothers, Billy (Ellen) Williams, Gene (Sarah) Williams, Marion Williams and Rodney Williams and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Roberts was predeceased by two brothers, David Williams and O'Neal Williams.

Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Beaver Creek Cemetery at 11 a.m. on June 18, 2020.

Friends and family will be received at the home of Betty McIver, Lady Bug Road, Neeses, South Carolina 29107.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

