Linda Johnson Knight -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Linda Johnson Knight, of Orangeburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a brief illness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Columbia Road Church of God, 2485 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 27, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tommy Bowman, David Lowber, “Pinky” Christopher, William Helvey, John Johnson and Dave Helvey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rachel Murray, Reagan Knight, Garrison Knight, Emmett Knight and Tod Sawyer.

Linda was born on Sept. 20, 1944, in Graniteville. She was a devoted follower of Christ, which was demonstrated in her many years as a Sunday school teacher and as the Women's Ministries president. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.