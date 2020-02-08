CAMERON -- Linda Haigler Godwin, 82, of Cameron, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was married to the late William “Bill” Moody Godwin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Tony Rivers officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. The staff of Jolley Acres will be seated as honorary guests.
Linda was born in Orangeburg to the late Asa Lloyd Haigler and the late Alma Perkins Haigler. She was a graduate of Cameron High School and Farrah's School of Beauty in Columbia. She was a hairdresser and cosmetologist and owned and operated Linda's Beauty Shop since 1956. Linda was a past-member of Cameron Town Council, where she served for 29 years, and a member of Cameron Southern Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed league bowling and loved flowers, gardening and the beach.
Survivors include her children, John Lloyd Godwin (Sarah), Lynn Godwin Williams (Mark) and Riley Laird Godwin (Joy); and grandchildren, John William Godwin, William Charles Hall, Ethan Wesley Williams, Lily Saige Davis, Wyatt Haigler Godwin, and Ava Kathleen Godwin.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jolley Acres and the Regional Medical Center..
Memorials may be made to the Cameron Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 616, Cameron, SC 29030, or Gideons International, P.O. Box 118, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
