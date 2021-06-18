 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Glover -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
0 comments

Linda Glover -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The funeral service for Mrs. Linda Glover, of Brooklyn and formerly of St. George, will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home, St. George.

Burial will take place in St. James Cemetery, St. George.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News