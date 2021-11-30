Linda Gail Simmons Staley -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Linda Gail Simmons Staley, 70, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born Oct, 29, 1951, in Whiteville, North Carolina, to the late Genevieve Ward Simmons and the late Roy Bardin Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Dale Simmons; brother-in law, Harold Peele; and a sister-in-law, Barbra Simmons.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Roger Staley, of 40 years; five children, Wendell "PeeWee" Thorpe (Sandra) of Lugoff, Tena Green (Ryan) of Mount Pleasant, Billy Staley (Tammy) of Bowman, James “Wes” Staley (Nancy) of Orangeburg, and Travis Staley of Swansea; she also leaves behind nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren; her sister who raised her, Shelby Peele, and sisters, Norma Gomiller (Joe) and Virgina Todd (Ernest); and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank a special granddaughter, Macy Blumenburg, and her daughter-in-law, Tammy Staley, as well as the nurses with Edisto Home Care and Hospice, Amber, Lacinda, Mandy and Brandy, for their love and care of Mrs. Linda over the last year.

Serving as pallbearers are Austin Staley, Andrew Stack, Mark “Junior” Atkison, Doug Westbury, Tony Westbury and Al Player.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Bowman Cemetery in Bowman. The Rev. Larry Williams and Tommy Peacock will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 269 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401 in her honor.

