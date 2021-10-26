Linda G. Martin -- Orangeburg

Born on Sept. 14, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Gleaton and the late Eugena Robinson Gleaton. She was blessed with two daughters and one son. She was one of the friendliest, strongest, and most hardworking women you'd ever meet. It was never a dull moment with her around, she would always light up the room. If you'd ask anyone they would tell you she was a well spoken, nature-loving, woman of God.