Linda G. Martin -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- A memorial service for Linda G. Martin will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 85 North St., Bamberg.

Linda G. Martin passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Born on Sept. 14, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Gleaton and the late Eugena Robinson Gleaton. She was blessed with two daughters and one son. She was one of the friendliest, strongest, and most hardworking women you'd ever meet. It was never a dull moment with her around, she would always light up the room. If you'd ask anyone they would tell you she was a well spoken, nature-loving, woman of God.

Survivors include her sons, Franklin Martin (Breana) of Myrtle Beach, and Tuan Nguyen of Orangeburg; her grandchildren, MaKayla Nguyen (Jonathan), Kiara Rivers of Orangeburg; great-grandchild, Micah Nguyen-Schostag; sister, Julie Gleaton Jamison (Keith) of Bamberg; brothers, Bobby Robinson (Ann), Jack Gleaton both of Orangeburg and Wayne Robinson of Ridge Spring. She was predeceased by her daughters, Genny Martin Nguyen and Brandi Martin; sisters, Savon Bowick and Crystal Hoover; brothers, Glenn Gleaton and David Gleaton.

