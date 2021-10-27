 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda G. Martin -- Cope
0 comments

Linda G. Martin -- Cope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Linda G. Martin

COPE -- Linda G. Martin, 68, of Cope, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Word of Life Pentacostal Holiness Church, 85 North St., Bamberg. Pastor Tyler Spinner will be officiating.

Mrs. Linda was born on Aug. 14, 1953, the daughter of the late Charlie Gleaton and the late Eugena Robinson Gleaton. She was a cashier for many years at Piggly Wiggly.

Survivors include her sons, Franklin Martin (Breana) of Myrtle Beach, Tuan Nguyen of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Johnathan and Makayla Nguyen and Kiara Rivers, all of Orangeburg; great-grandchild, Micah; brothers, Jack Gleaton, Bobby Robinson, both of Orangeburg, and Wayne Robinson of Ridge Spring; sister, Julie Jamison of Bamberg.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News