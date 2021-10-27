Linda G. Martin -- Cope

COPE -- Linda G. Martin, 68, of Cope, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Word of Life Pentacostal Holiness Church, 85 North St., Bamberg. Pastor Tyler Spinner will be officiating.

Mrs. Linda was born on Aug. 14, 1953, the daughter of the late Charlie Gleaton and the late Eugena Robinson Gleaton. She was a cashier for many years at Piggly Wiggly.

Survivors include her sons, Franklin Martin (Breana) of Myrtle Beach, Tuan Nguyen of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Johnathan and Makayla Nguyen and Kiara Rivers, all of Orangeburg; great-grandchild, Micah; brothers, Jack Gleaton, Bobby Robinson, both of Orangeburg, and Wayne Robinson of Ridge Spring; sister, Julie Jamison of Bamberg.

