Linda Faye Greene -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Linda Faye Greene, 63, of 1233 Heckle St., Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her son, 102 Kemmerlin Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

