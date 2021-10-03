Linda Dukes Geddings -- Orangeburg

Linda was born on April 27, 1959, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Clarence “Pete” Dukes and the late Thelma Bennett Dukes. She was a 1977 graduate of Willington Academy and a 1981 graduate of North Greenville College. Linda was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was an avid Clemson University Tiger fan. She loved her cats and considered them “her children.”