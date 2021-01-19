Linda Diane Marchant -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Linda Diane Marchant, 69, of Reevesville, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the the Old St. George Baptist Church cemetery.

Diane was born Aug. 10, 1951, a daughter of Barbara Connelly Kizer and the late Hubert Smoak “Shebie” Kizer. She was a member of Old St. George Baptist Church. She was retired from Knights Company in human resources.

Surviving are a son, Bill W. (Rebecca) Marchant Jr. of Rosinville; daughters, Barbara (Robert) Burbage of St. George and Briana Marchant of Reevesville.; grandchildren; Bradley (Rachel) Marchant, Taylor Marchant, Tyler Burbage and Grayson Burbage; great-grandson, Tanner Marchant; mother, Barbara Connelly Kizer; a sister, Gloria Marchant; and brothers, Julius James (Valerie) Huff and Hammond O'Brian (Amy) Huff, both of Reevesville, and Lynwood Jacob (Lisa) Huff, Bowman.