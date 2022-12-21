Linda Delaine Simpson Rivers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Sunrise -- April, 5,1953

Sunset -- Dec. 15, 2022

The Home Going Celebration for Linda Delaine Simpson Rivers will be held at noon, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at St. James Baptist Church, 175 Chip Road, Branchville, SC 29432.

The Rev. Johnny Fryar, pastor, will officiate.

She was born on April 5, 1953, in Orangeburg. Early Thursday morning, the 15th of December, she heard Jesus' call “whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Our dear mother said “Here I am Send Me.”(Isaiah 6:8)

Linda is daughter of the late Blease Simpson and Lillie Simpson- Johnson. Her stepfather was the late Laurea Johnson of Orangeburg. She was preceded in death by her brother Colell Blease “CB” Simpson and sister Jerline “Jeri” Simpson- Sanders.

Linda was a graduate of Wilkinson High School, class of 1971, in Orangeburg. She was dedicated member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Rowesville, for over 25 years prior to joining St. James Baptist Church, where she faithfully served until her death. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Bronx, New York, where she begin working in the textile industry. Linda returned home and begin working at U.S. Plywood Corporation in Orangeburg, until plant closure. She joined her mother at Carpenter Technology, where she worked until she retired.

Linda was blessed with three loving sons, Derrick, Christopher (Troy) and Terrance. She was devout Christian, loving mother, caring sister and obedient daughter. Linda never met, a stranger; as well as she never was a stranger. Linda was fishing enthusiast and was devoted in taking care of her family. She had a strong work ethic and understood the importance of diversity, equality and giving unconditionally. Linda lived life to the fullest and instilled those values and principles in her children and grandchildren.

Linda leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Lillie Simpson-Johnson, of Orangeburg; sister, Mary Ann Simpson of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother, Phillip (Decla) Simpson of Kansas City; sons, Major (retired) Derrick (Tokey) Simpson of Orangeburg; CSM Christopher (Carmen) Rivers of Tampa, Florida, and Mr. Terrance Rivers of Cordova; grand-daughters, Kierra Robinson and Cashmere Simpson of Atlanta, Georgia, and Christiana Rivers of Tampa, Florida; a loving niece, Slyvia Simpson of Okinawa, Japan; two special friends, Gussie Washington and Brenda Hart; along with an uncle, Charlie (Maxine) Byrd; aunts, Delores Williams, Edna Byrd, Mellie Evans; and a host of cousins and friends.