Linda D. Haynes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Linda D. Haynes, 67, of 2170 Ivy Road, Orangeburg, passed away on April 10, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

