Linda D. Haynes -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Linda D. Haynes -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Linda D. Haynes, 67, of 2170 Ivy Road, Orangeburg, passed away on April 10, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News