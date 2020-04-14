Linda D. Haynes -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Linda D. Haynes -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Linda D. Haynes

ORANGEBURG -- A private funeral service and burial will be held for Ms. Linda D. Haynes of 2170 Ivy Road.

Ms. Haynes passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

A public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Family and friends are asked to please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News