Linda D. Haynes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- A private funeral service and burial will be held for Ms. Linda D. Haynes of 2170 Ivy Road.

Ms. Haynes passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

A public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Family and friends are asked to please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

