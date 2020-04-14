Linda D. Haynes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- A private funeral service and burial will be held for Ms. Linda D. Haynes of 2170 Ivy Road.
Ms. Haynes passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
A public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Family and friends are asked to please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
