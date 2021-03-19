Linda Cheryl Hartley Nelms -- Neeses

NEESES -- Linda Nelms, 68, of Neeses, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Mrs. Nelms was born in Salley, a daughter of the late Harvey Hartley and the late Louise Whittle Hartley.
Survivors include her husband, Hoke Smith Nelms III; daughters, Tammy Gamble (Daniel Litton), Jennifer Gamble, Shelly Davis; one son, Darren (Heather) Gamble; grandchildren, Chasity Davis, Brittany Davis, Chase Gamble; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Hartley, Ricky (Patsy) Hartley and James (Sandra) Hartley; and a sister, Rose Jumper. She was predeceased by two brothers, Clark Hartley and Robert Hartley, and three sisters, Joanne Inabinet, Gracie Day and Claudia Hartley.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family
