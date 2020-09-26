 Skip to main content
Linda Ann James -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Linda Ann James, 61, of 987 U.S. Highway 78, Blackville, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held at the cemetery only, beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Friends may call at the residence. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash' s Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

