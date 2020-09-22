 Skip to main content
Linda Ann James -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Linda Ann James, 61, of 987 U.S. Highway 78, passed away Sept. 21, 2020, at Bamberg- Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Denmark.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

