ELLOREE -- Our family is sad to announce the passing of Lilly M. Krause, born March 12, 1930 in Elkins, West Virginia.

She passed away at the age of 93, on Thursday May 25, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Lilly was preceded in death by her loving husband, William C. Krause Sr. of 68 years, and her sons Willie and Joseph Krause.

She is survived by one son, Ernest Petty, and two daughters, Mary Smith and Deborah Walter, in addition to 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A small memorial service will be held at Santee Bible Baptist Church on Saturday June 3, 2023.