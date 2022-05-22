Lillie V. Weaver -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Lillie V. Weaver, 89, of 455 Brookdale Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Interment will follow with the Rev. Eddie C. Williams, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, officiating.

Ms. Weaver passed May 18.

There will be no viewing at the cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks required.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.