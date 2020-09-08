 Skip to main content
Lillie Ruth Nelson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG – A graveside service for Ms. Lillie Ruth Nelson, 71, of 648 Hickory Hill Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the St. Matthew Baptist Church cemetery, Reevesville, with Rev. Stevens officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

