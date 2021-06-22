Lillie Ophelia Montgomery -- Oangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Lillie Ophelia Montgomery, 74, of 1411 Park St., passed away.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie Williams officiating.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may extend condolences to her sister, Dorothy Montgomery, at 843-571-4525.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

