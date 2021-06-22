 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lillie Ophelia Montgomery -- Oangeburg
0 comments

Lillie Ophelia Montgomery -- Oangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Lillie Ophelia Montgomery, 74, of 1411 Park St., passed away.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie Williams officiating.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may extend condolences to her sister, Dorothy Montgomery, at 843-571-4525.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News