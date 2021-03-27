Lillie Mae Salley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lillie Mae Salley, 98, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be receiving immediate family only at the residence. Condolences may be via telephone at 803-534-7423, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

