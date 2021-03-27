Lillie Mae Salley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lillie Mae Salley, 98, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be receiving immediate family only at the residence. Condolences may be via telephone at 803-534-7423, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.