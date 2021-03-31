Lillie Mae Salley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie Mae Salley, 98, of Orangeburg,will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Salley, the daughter of the late Tony and Reatha Raysor was born on April 22, 1922, in Orangeburg County (Cope). God called his precious angel home on March 26, 2021, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Shag) Salley; five children, Deloris Briggman, William James (Sneany) Salley, William (Nip) Salley, Janet Clark and Anthony (Freight) Salley; four grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and one brother.

She leaves to cherish fond memories her children, Dorothy (David) Lucas, Rodney (Madelyn) Salley and Reatha (Titus) Perry, all of Orangeburg, Barbara (John) Dixon of Stamford, Connecticut, Angela Clark, Jermaine Salley, Anthony (Pap) Salley, Keon Salley and Larry Briggman, who was raised in the home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be receiving immediate family only at the residence.

