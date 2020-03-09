Lillie Mae Mabe -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Lillie Mae Murray Mabe, 93, of Walterboro and longtime resident of Orangeburg, died March 7, 2020. Born Nov. 29, 1926, in Gibsonville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William Steiner Presley Saunders Murray and Lessie McIntyre Murray, and the wife of the late Allan C. Mabe. She was affectionately known as "Mama" to her grandchildren.
At age 86, “Miss Lillie” retired from Andrea Jewelers after 36 years as an engraver. She was of the Baptist faith. “Miss Lillie” loved yard work and working with flowers.
She is survived by a son, Phillip Mabe and his wife Charlene of Ponte Vedra, Florida; two daughters, Mitzi M. Carter and her husband Glenn of Walterboro, and Gina M. Smith and her husband Eddie of Spartanburg; a son-in-law, Mike Glasco of Pitts Gap- Grayville, Tennessee; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Rita Mathis, of Fitzgerald, Georgia; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and a close friend, Michelle Westbury.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Calvin Mabe; a daughter, Yolanda Glasco; and a grandson, Chase Mabe. She was also predeceased by six brothers and three sisters.
Lillie is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The UCSB Foundation Office of Development, Phillip Joshua Chase Mabe Fellowship Fund at 4219 Cheadle Hall, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2013.
Service information
12:00PM-1:30PM
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
