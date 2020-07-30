Lillie Mae Hicks -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mrs. Lillie Mae Hicks of Denmark died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
A viewing is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery. Denmark.
To plant a tree in memory of Lillie Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
