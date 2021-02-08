Lillie Mae Cain -- Alpharetta, Ga.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Lillie Mae Cain, of 10455 Ash Rill Drive, and formerly of Orangeburg, died Feb. 2, 2021, in Marietta, Georgia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Yvonne Singleton officiating.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.