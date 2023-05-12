Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Paul AME Church 1787 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, SC in the Creston Community. Rev. Andrew Jordan, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Friday May 12, 2023 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Please be mindful of COVID-19 precautions.