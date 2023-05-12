CAMERON -- Lillie M. Starks, 78 of 8 Reynolds Ct. Cameron, SC transitioned from Earth to Eternity on May 8, 2023 at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at St. Paul AME Church 1787 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, SC in the Creston Community. Rev. Andrew Jordan, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Friday May 12, 2023 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Please be mindful of COVID-19 precautions.
The family will be accepting guests/visitors at the residence from 3:00 to 8:00 PM daily. Friends may also call the funeral home
Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.