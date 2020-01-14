{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Lillie Bell Davis, 62, of 210 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Shaquana Davis, 2334 Whitaker Parkway, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

