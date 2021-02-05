Lillie Cain -- Marietta, Ga.

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Lillie Cain, of 10455 Ash Rill Drive, Alpharetta, Ga., and formerly of 1795 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Marietta.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.