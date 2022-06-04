Lillie C. Hall -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lillie C. Hall, 95, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg. Pastor Hoke Robinson and Pastor Ronald Martin will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dan Creel, Stephen Creel, Chris McDougal, Greg McDougal, J.O. Valentine, Roy Hall and Tony Tedder. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Hall was born on June 30, 1926, in Deville, La., the daughter of the late Walter T. Crews and the late Lourether Honeycutt Crews. Mrs. Hall was a member of Memorial Church of the Nazarene and the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves play baseball, but her passion was her family. Her love was being called “Nanny Hall.” She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Edward Ray Hall; daughter, Effie Mae Tedder; sons, Raymond Hall, Wayne Hall, Roy Hall, Eddie Hall and William Hall; and three grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Dora Valentine (Jackie), Rita Creel (Danny) and Anne McDougal (Philip); 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special nieces, Ann Black, Charlotte Wert and Marsha Bishop; and a special friend, Marie Irick.

The family would like to thank Dr. Vann Beth Shuler and the nurses at RMC for their love and care over the last year.

Friends may call the residence of Rita and Danny Creel.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Church of the Nazarene at 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

