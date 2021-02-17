 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lillie Brooks -- Branchville
0 comments

Lillie Brooks -- Branchville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Ms. Lillie Brooks, 81, of 29 Old Orangeburg Road, Branchville, answered her Master's call on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway.

Due to COVID-19 the family will not be receiving friends at the residence; however, you may contact her niece, Marilyn Lee, at 803-378-0721. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News