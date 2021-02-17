Lillie Brooks -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Ms. Lillie Brooks, 81, of 29 Old Orangeburg Road, Branchville, answered her Master's call on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 the family will not be receiving friends at the residence; however, you may contact her niece, Marilyn Lee, at 803-378-0721. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.