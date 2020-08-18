Lillie Bell Sabb -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Lillie Bell Sabb will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the Antioch Baptist Church cemetery in North.
Mrs. Sabb passed away Thursday Aug. 13.
Viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family has requested no visitors at this time due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.
Condolences may be sent to her sisters, Dorothy Golden and Lavern Kinard, at P.O. Box 274 North, SC 29112.
Friends may call at the funeral home.
