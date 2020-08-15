Lillie Bell Sabb -- North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mrs. Lillie Bell Sabb passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Condolences may be sent to her sisters, Dorothy Golden and Lavern Konrad, at P.O. Box 274 North, SC 29112.

The family has requested no visitors at this time due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

