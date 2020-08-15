You have permission to edit this article.
Lillie Bell Sabb -- North
NORTH -- Mrs. Lillie Bell Sabb passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Condolences may be sent to her sisters, Dorothy Golden and Lavern Konrad, at P.O. Box 274 North, SC 29112.

The family has requested no visitors at this time due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

