Lillie Bell Preston -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Lillie Bell Preston, 109, of 347 Saint John Road, Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. Peter AME Church Cemetery, Cameron, with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, presiding. Interment to follow.

Ms. Preston passed March 16 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks required.

The family will be accepting limited guests at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

