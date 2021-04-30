 Skip to main content
Lillie Bell Irick -- Orangeburg
Lillie Bell Irick -- Orangeburg

Lillie Bell Irick

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral services for Lillie Bell Irick, 84, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Due to COVID-19 retrictions, the service is invite only.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy.

Please call the funeral home or family at 803-534-0285.

The service can be viewed on the facebook page.

