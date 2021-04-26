 Skip to main content
Lillie Bell Harper Irick -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Lillie Bell Harper Irick, of Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

