Lillie Bell Harper Irick -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Lillie Bell Harper Irick will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Edisto United Methodist Church, with burial in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Family and friends may contact daughter Michelle Irick at 803-534- 0285.

The service can be viewed on the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home website.

