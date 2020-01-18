{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Lillie Bell Davis, 62, of 210 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Perfecting Zion Institutional Church, 1485 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Bishop Darren Clinton is officiating.

Ms. Bell passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Shaquana Davis, 2334 Whitaker Parkway, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

