Lillian Staley Moorer

BRONX, N.Y. — Services for Lillian Staley Moorer, 81, of Bronx, New York, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Calvary United Methodist Church cemetery, Cordova. Services will be private, limited to family members only.

She passed away June 13.

Friends may call at the residence of Florie M. Franklin, 447 Elder Branch Road, Cordova (803-536.2146), and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

