Lillian Staley Moorer -- Bronx, N.Y.

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BRONX, N.Y. — Services for Lillian Staley Moorer, 81, of Bronx, New York, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Calvary United Methodist Church cemetery, Cordova. Services will be private, limited to family members only.