Lillian Moorer -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Lillian Moorer, 81, of 40 West Moshal Parkway, Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, June13, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may express their condolences by calling her sister, Florrie Mae Franklin, at 803-536-2146.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

