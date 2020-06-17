Lillian Moorer -- Bronx, N.Y.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRONX, N.Y. -- Lillian Moorer, 81, of 40 West Moshal Parkway, Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, June13, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may express their condolences by calling her sister, Florrie Mae Franklin, at 803-536-2146.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

