ORANGEBURG -- Lillian G. "Teen" Bookhart, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away at home Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Arrangements will be announced later by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

