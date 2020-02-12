Lillian Douglas Gantt Bookhart -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lillian “Teen” Bookhart, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Northgate Baptist Church in Orangeburg, with Pastor Tant Ehrhardt officiating. Dukes-Harley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Teen was born June 11, 1928, in Allendale. She was the daughter of the late Waldo Douglas Gantt and the late Mabel Parler Gantt Felkel, and the widow of the late Wayne Thompson Bookhart.
Teen worked for eight years with the T.B. Association and 38 years with The Times and Democrat as a typesetter. She was a member of Northgate Baptist Church.
She is survived by her four children, Ann (Buck) Dukes of West Columbia, Ramona “Mona” Garrick of Orangeburg, Tommy (Ann) Bookhart of Orangeburg and Patty (Johnny) Ware of Harleyville. She had six grandchildren, Joey Dukes, Janice D. Leaphart, Trey Garrick, Tanner Garrick, Rachel B. Harley and Molly B. Bolen; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mabel Weihrs and Betty Hunter.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942; Northgate Baptist Church, 850 Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to express a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. VannBeth Shuler and staff; H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care and staff; and Regency SouthernCare for all their love and tender care shown to our Mom. May God bless you all.
