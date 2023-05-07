WEST COLUMBIA - Mrs. Lillian "Snoot" Donaldson Golston, 76, of West Columbia, and formerly of North, SC, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, North, SC. Interment will follow in St. Mark UM Church West Cemetery. Mrs. Golston will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Public viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the residence and the funeral home.