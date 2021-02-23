 Skip to main content
Lillian ‘Connie’ Smoak Kizer -- West Columbia
Lillian ‘Connie’ Smoak Kizer -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Lillian "Connie" Smoak Kizer, 84, of West Columbia, formerly of St. Matthews, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in West End Cemetery, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Thomas B. Huggins Jr. officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

