ORANGEBURG -- Lilla Ann Oliver, 78, of , Orangeburg, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bennie Ulmer Sr., Troy Cain, Curtis Cain, Tony Peppers, Jeremy Childress and Tyler Bunyard.
Lilla was born in Orangeburg to the late Roy M. Hungerpiller Sr. and the late Ada Belle Wingard Hungerpiller. She graduated from Bowman High School and Palmer Business College and was a retired paralegal. During her paralegal career, she worked for Attorneys A.F. Carter and Cynthia Berry. She was a past member of the Legal Secretaries Association.
In addition to her parents, Lilla was predeceased by her son, Walter Steadman Oliver Jr. and brother, Roy Hungerpiller Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Walter Steadman Oliver Sr.; daughters, Lilla Angela Oliver Williams (Joe), and Cindy Oliver Ragle (Gary); grandchildren, Kristen, Jennifer, Casey, Shannon and Colton; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Tyler, Kinsley, Mackenzie, Cameron, Marleigh, and Haley; and many much loved nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
