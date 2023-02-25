HOLLY HILL – Mrs. Lila Ann Smith Spell, 71, of Holly Hill, entered into rest Thursday morning, Feb. 23, 2023, at her residence.

Born June 14, 1951, in Birmingham, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Austin Jackson Smith and the late Doris Newsome Smith. Lila received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the former Baptist College which is known today as Charleston Southern University. She was a second-grade teacher at Holly Hill Academy, an institution which has always held a special place in her heart. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Holly Hill. A sweet and gentle spirit, Lila devoted her life to her family, always centering herself around those she loved.

Surviving are her husband of fifty-two years, Mr. Thomas Benjiman “Tony” Spell; a son, Austin Thomas Spell and his wife, Jennifer, of Florence; and two sisters, Judy Alden of Charleston and Phyllis Connelly of Edisto Beach. There are two grandchildren, Tyler Spell and Jaxon Spell; and her beloved and most faithful companion, “Dollar;” as well as a sister-in-law, Sybil Spell Griffin and her husband, Steve, of Walterboro and a brother-in-law, Archie Spell and his wife, Kim, of Gilbert.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be directed in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or donate at: www.stjude.org.

The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lila Smith Spell are invited to attend her funeral service which will be conducted at 2 o'clock, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2023, from First Baptist Church of Holly Hill, 8455 Old State Road, Holly Hill. The Rev. Shaun Daly officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m. that afternoon in the church sanctuary.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro ChapelL, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.