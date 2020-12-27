Libby Nobles -- Denmark

DENMARK -- A graveside funeral service for Mary “Libby” Smith Nobles, 73, of Denmark, will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Govan Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Andy Sandifer officiating.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jaret Nobles, Coltin Nobles, Trent Creech, Trevor Nobles, Doyle Nobles, and Chad Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27, at Folk Funeral Home, 17536 Heritage Highway, Denmark.
Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place.
The service will be live-streamed on our official Folk Funeral Home - Live Stream Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Memorial contributions may be given in Libby's memory to Govan Baptist Church, c/o Alice P. Johnson, P.O. Box 847, Denmark, SC 29042. Libby passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, with her husband and sons by her side.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Enoch Oliver Smith and Estelle Richardson Smith. After high school graduation in 1965, then she attended beauty school and received a degree in cosmetology. She was a licensed cosmetologist who owned and operated Libby's Perfect Touch for a number of years. She was a very active member of Govan Baptist Church who served in various capacities throughout many years. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they especially enjoyed the many beach trips. She was one of the best cooks around who shared many meals with her family and friends. Libby loved to spoil her animals and also enjoyed drawing. Her family made many memories together and had many wonderful family times; they will miss her deeply.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Johnny William Nobles, he was the love of her life; her sons, Chad (Angela) Nobles of Denmark, Jade (Pam) Nobles of Barnwell, Alex (Nelsa) Nobles of Barnwell; grandchildren, Taylor (Coley) Kemmerlin, Courtny Nobles, Jaret (Tiffani) Nobles, Coltin (Lindsey) Nobles, Natalie Nobles, Trent Creech, Lauren Nobles, Trevor Nobles; four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Spencer and Tateyn Kemmerlin and Jax Nobles; sisters, Sandra (Ford) Todd, Debbie (Webby) Frye; and a brother, Oliver Smith, all of Aynor; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
