Libby Nobles -- Denmark

Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Enoch Oliver Smith and Estelle Richardson Smith. After high school graduation in 1965, then she attended beauty school and received a degree in cosmetology. She was a licensed cosmetologist who owned and operated Libby's Perfect Touch for a number of years. She was a very active member of Govan Baptist Church who served in various capacities throughout many years. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they especially enjoyed the many beach trips. She was one of the best cooks around who shared many meals with her family and friends. Libby loved to spoil her animals and also enjoyed drawing. Her family made many memories together and had many wonderful family times; they will miss her deeply.