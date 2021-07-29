Lex Farrell Connelley -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Lex Farrell Connelley, of St. George, widower of Hilda Mae Connelley, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Reeves officiating. Pallbearers will be Cory McAlhany, Kevin Nettles, Joe Hughes, Carlton Peele, Jimmy Behie and Jeff McAlhany.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Bryant Funeral Home.

Farrell was born on May 16, 1939, in Reevesville, a son of the late Johnnie Clayton and Mary Bess Judy Connelley. He was a maintenance mechanic with Giant Cement Company and a member of Indian Field United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by a brother, Clayton Connelley.

Surviving are two daughters, Delores B. Connelley and Sheila Connelley McAlhany, both of St. George: grandchildren; Cory McAlhany of Harleyville and Lex Ann McAlhany of, Sylvania, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Candice Thomas, Casey Thomas and Presley Peagler; a brother, Anthony Bryan (Mary) Connelley; cousin and best friend, Clark Floyd (Ellen Breland); and a special niece and caregiver, Shelly Mitchell.

Memorials may be made to Indian Field United Methodist Church, 2030 Highway 15 North, St. George, SC 29477.