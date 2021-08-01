Lewis Townsend Dukes -- Orangeburg

Memorial services, inclusive of Masonic Rites, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Fred Buchanan officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Lewis was born in Vance to the late Samson Dewey Dukes and Margie Grooms Dukes. He was a graduate of Providence High School. Leaving his hometown, Lewis came to Orangeburg and began a career in the automotive industry. Throughout his life he owned and operated various businesses, including Avis Rental Car, Lewis Dukes Gulf Station and Dukes ABC. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He was a FreeMason (Shibboleth 28, Orangeburg 12 AFM), a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason in the Valley of Charleston and a lifetime member of the Omar Shrine in Charleston. Lewis volunteered countless amounts of time to the State Constables and was an avid supporter of the S.C. Highway Patrol.