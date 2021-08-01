Lewis Townsend Dukes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lewis Townsend Dukes, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. Lewis was the husband of Daisy Lemox Dukes for 71 years.
Memorial services, inclusive of Masonic Rites, will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Fred Buchanan officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Lewis was born in Vance to the late Samson Dewey Dukes and Margie Grooms Dukes. He was a graduate of Providence High School. Leaving his hometown, Lewis came to Orangeburg and began a career in the automotive industry. Throughout his life he owned and operated various businesses, including Avis Rental Car, Lewis Dukes Gulf Station and Dukes ABC. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He was a FreeMason (Shibboleth 28, Orangeburg 12 AFM), a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason in the Valley of Charleston and a lifetime member of the Omar Shrine in Charleston. Lewis volunteered countless amounts of time to the State Constables and was an avid supporter of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Survivors include the wife of the home; his two sons, Phil Dukes (Wanda) and Todd Dukes; his two daughters, Carol Phillips (Ernie) and Jan Wright (Tom); four grandchildren, Dana, Lawrence, Jordan and Ashley; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Beverly Dukes, and his sister, Ocey Dukes Singletary.
Memorials may be sent to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.