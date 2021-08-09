 Skip to main content
Lewis Townsend Dukes -- Orangeburg
Lewis Townsend Dukes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lewis Townsend Dukes, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away July 29, 2021. Lewis was the husband of Daisy Lemox Dukes for 71 years.

Memorial services will be private. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation.

Memorials may be sent to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868

