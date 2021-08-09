Lewis Townsend Dukes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Lewis Townsend Dukes, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away July 29, 2021. Lewis was the husband of Daisy Lemox Dukes for 71 years.
Memorial services will be private. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation.
Memorials may be sent to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.